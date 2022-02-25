Brokerages Expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WM Technology.

Several research firms recently commented on MAPS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $91,421,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after buying an additional 392,041 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the third quarter valued at about $23,381,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 6,347.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 1,083,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAPS stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.60. 3,478,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

