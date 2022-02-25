Brokerages Set Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) PT at $17.00

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE AEVA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.27. 2,667,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,608. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

