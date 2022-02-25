Brokerages Set Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) PT at $17.00

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
NYSE AEVA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.27. 2,667,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,608. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
