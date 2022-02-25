Brokerages Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) PT at $112.00

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

