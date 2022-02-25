Brokerages Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Target Price at $87.80

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 664,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,890,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,669,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 14.9% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,001,000 after acquiring an additional 211,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

