Brokerages Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) PT at GBX 477.86

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 480.71 ($6.54).

GLEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.12) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.39) to GBX 490 ($6.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.39) to GBX 480 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.78) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

LON:GLEN traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 422.25 ($5.74). The company had a trading volume of 62,564,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,217,539. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 263.50 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 442.35 ($6.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 397.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 366.49. The company has a market capitalization of £55.69 billion and a PE ratio of 15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

