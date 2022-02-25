Brokerages Set SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Target Price at $26.43

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

