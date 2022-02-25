Brokerages Set United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Price Target at $40.00

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE USM opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

