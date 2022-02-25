Brokers Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.96 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ABX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.46.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$28.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$51.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.45. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

