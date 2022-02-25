Brokers Issue Forecasts for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,227,080. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

