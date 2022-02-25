Brokers Offer Predictions for The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

NYSE TJX opened at $64.69 on Friday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.