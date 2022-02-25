BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.60

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.60 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERE.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$5.40 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.49.

Shares of TSE ERE.UN opened at C$4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.45. The company has a market cap of C$406.26 million and a P/E ratio of 2.93. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$4.82.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

