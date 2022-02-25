Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.87

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

