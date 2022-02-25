BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Shares Down 2.8%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $30.08. Approximately 116,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 106,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22.

Get BYD alerts:

About BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.