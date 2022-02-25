Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $30.54 million and $47,324.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.92 or 0.00389209 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

