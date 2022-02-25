Cable One, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $12.61 Per Share (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cable One in a research report issued on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $12.67. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,480.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q3 2022 earnings at $13.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $14.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $51.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,157.83.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,421.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,591.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,772.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.80 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 175,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Cable One by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,079,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

