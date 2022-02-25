Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $101.59

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.59 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 100.40 ($1.37). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.39), with a volume of 317,128 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.29. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21. The firm has a market cap of £778.92 million and a P/E ratio of 51.40.

About Cairn Homes (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

