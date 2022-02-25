California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

California Resources has a payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect California Resources to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

NYSE CRC traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $40.15. 1,032,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. California Resources has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $447,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 711,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,905,875.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,436,000 after acquiring an additional 188,664 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of California Resources by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 109,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of California Resources by 316.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 93,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of California Resources by 33.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 18,963 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRC. Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

