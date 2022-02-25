California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,366 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,004 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ameris Bancorp worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,778,000 after purchasing an additional 156,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,752,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,895,000 after purchasing an additional 114,569 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 858,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 501,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABCB. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

ABCB stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

