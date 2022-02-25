California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of BankUnited worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $47,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,262,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,891,000 after buying an additional 33,056 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1,430.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after buying an additional 536,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 49.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

BKU stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.35%.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

