California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,047 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Brookfield Renewable worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of BEPC opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

