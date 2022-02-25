California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 586 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Sanderson Farms worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,628,000 after acquiring an additional 117,112 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,995,000 after acquiring an additional 772,892 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,813,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,536,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Shares of SAFM opened at $178.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.57. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.73 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

