California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of CONMED worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 10.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CONMED by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after buying an additional 207,896 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of CONMED by 238.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $148.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.54. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

