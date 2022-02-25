Calix (NYSE:CALX) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CALX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital boosted their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calix in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Calix by 261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

