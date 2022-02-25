Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $230.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

