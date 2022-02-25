Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 100 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,049,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,047,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $121.28 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

