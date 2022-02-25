Cambridge Trust Co. Has $456,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 542.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $114.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average is $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

