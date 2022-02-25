Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 39 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,475,000 after acquiring an additional 167,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $120,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,661,845. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $584.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $645.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $655.79.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.