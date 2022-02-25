Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) & Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Head-To-Head Survey

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Canaan has a beta of 4.2, indicating that its share price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan 22.67% 42.50% 21.41% Peraso -97.76% -39.84% -33.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Canaan and Peraso, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canaan and Peraso’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $68.61 million 11.43 -$32.96 million $0.56 8.86 Peraso $6.80 million 3.15 -$3.78 million ($0.95) -2.59

Peraso has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canaan. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canaan beats Peraso on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canaan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Peraso Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc. offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

