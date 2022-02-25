Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Price Target to $21.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 3,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,625. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The business’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

