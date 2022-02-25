Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target to C$56.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRUNF. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

DRUNF stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

