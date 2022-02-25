Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Like the last few quarters, operating expenses were high in fourth-quarter 2021, hurting the bottom line. Evidently, operating costs increased 11.4% year over year in fourth-quarter 2021. With oil prices moving up, expenses on fuel surged 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Moreover, weakness pertaining to Canadian grain (grain volumes were down 21%) due to supply-chain crisis and an unfavorable weather in British Columbia also hurt results. The company expects the challenges pertaining to Canadian grain to persist in the first-half of 2022. Fourth-quarter automotive and intermodal volumes were down 19% and 5%, respectively However, closure of the Kansas City Southern buyout is a huge positive. Improvement in the freight scenario is an added positive. Efforts to reward ita shareholders, even in the current uncertain times, is very encouraging.”
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.50.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
