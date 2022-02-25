Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$43.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price objective on Canadian Western Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.50.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$36.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$31.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$260.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.90 million. Analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

