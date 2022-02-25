Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $25.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDYN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of GDYN opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.49 million, a P/E ratio of -77.94 and a beta of 0.86. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $275,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,300. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

