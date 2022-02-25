Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 395 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $62.10 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 2.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

About Targa Resources (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.