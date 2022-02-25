Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,417 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American International Group were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 896.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $60.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $63.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

