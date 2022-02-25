Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.75 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,990 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 86.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

