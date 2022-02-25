Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 318,857 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 318,857 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.58. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

