Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,216 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.62.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.