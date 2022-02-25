Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002256 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $29.67 billion and approximately $1.67 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.28 or 0.00200227 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00023459 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.49 or 0.00372141 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00060949 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,143,444,450 coins and its circulating supply is 33,640,576,737 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

