Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) vs. EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Critical Comparison

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Casey’s General Stores and EzFill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casey’s General Stores 0 4 6 0 2.60 EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus target price of $233.60, indicating a potential upside of 28.75%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than EzFill.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and EzFill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casey’s General Stores $8.71 billion 0.77 $312.90 million $7.94 22.85 EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and EzFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casey’s General Stores 2.74% 14.85% 6.18% EzFill N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of EzFill shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casey’s General Stores (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. The company was founded by Donald F. Lamberti in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, IA.

About EzFill (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.