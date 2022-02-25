Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $798.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.01.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,389 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 659,072 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 370,648 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.