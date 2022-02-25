Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $798.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.01.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,389 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 659,072 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 370,648 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

