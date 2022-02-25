Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Catcha Investment were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Catcha Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHAA opened at $9.75 on Friday. Catcha Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

