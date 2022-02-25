Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $399.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $399.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $408.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.54 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $365.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.21 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE CBOE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.44. 219,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $96.02 and a one year high of $139.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average is $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

