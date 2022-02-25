Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla Sells 24,857 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 24,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.91, for a total transaction of C$395,484.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,463,804.53.
Mandeep Chawla also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 4th, Mandeep Chawla sold 27,747 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.44, for a total transaction of C$428,413.68.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mandeep Chawla sold 32,099 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.14, for a total transaction of C$518,077.86.
Shares of TSE:CLS opened at C$14.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.08. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.94 and a 52 week high of C$17.00.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
About Celestica
Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
