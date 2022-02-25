Centamin’s (CEY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 112 ($1.52) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.63) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.36) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 119.67 ($1.63).

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 96.18 ($1.31) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.85. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.68).

In related news, insider Mark Bankes bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($34,312.53).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

