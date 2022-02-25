Centiva Capital LP Boosts Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 317.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after buying an additional 369,250 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $92,347,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after buying an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 78.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after acquiring an additional 125,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.83.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,362 shares of company stock worth $6,084,057. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $318.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

