Centiva Capital LP Buys 4,394 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

