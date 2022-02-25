Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of WSFS Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,724,000 after buying an additional 32,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,605,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,602,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,123. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $49.76 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

