Centiva Capital LP Takes $1.29 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Herc by 30,131.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,481,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Herc by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after acquiring an additional 261,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Herc by 103.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after purchasing an additional 127,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Herc by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Herc stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

