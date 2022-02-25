Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CENX traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $22.84. 194,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.60. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,391,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,960,000 after purchasing an additional 171,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 26,642 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 58,580 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

