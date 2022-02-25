Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.
NASDAQ CENX traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $22.84. 194,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.60. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87.
Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
About Century Aluminum (Get Rating)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
